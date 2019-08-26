Organizers of a new rail trail between Armstrong and Sicamous are learning from and building on the success of the new Okanagan Rail Trail between Kelowna and Coldstream.
Planning for the Armstrong-to-Sicamous Rail Trail continues to move forward with the adoption of a communications plan and engagement of technical expertise at the recent rail trail governance advisory meeting on July 19.
Technical operational committee staff members presented a communications plan that will include launch of a web page to post information updates, establishment of email contacts, consultation with stakeholders along the corridor, including agriculture, business and private properties, and a series of public information sessions to be scheduled in the fall.
Advisory chair Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian, spoke about the importance of engaging the public and good communications.
“Let’s learn from the lessons on the Okanagan Rail Trail related to planning ahead, and let’s get out on the trail so we know what we are talking about with the public,” he said.
The 14-member governance advisory group is composed of representatives from Splatsin, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District and the Regional District of North Okanagan, and includes the communities of Sicamous, Enderby, Armstrong, Spallumcheen Township, Salmon Arm, Lumby and Coldstream.
The technical operational committee also reported that the Shuswap Trail Alliance, which is coordinating the day-to-day administration of the project, has entered into a sub-consulting agreement with Urban Systems Limited to engage Thomas Simkins, engineering project manager for the Okanagan Rail Trail.
Simkins will act as lead tech-nical design consultant and engineer-on-record for the Sicamous-to-Armstrong project.
“The efficiencies and cost savings this provides the northern rail trail project is considerable,” said Shuswap Trail Alliance executive director Phil McIntyre-Paul. “Okanagan Rail Trail leadership are providing us with invaluable support and direction.”
Technical planning for the rail trail includes assessments for First Nations archeological and cultural heritage values, geo- technical, rock scaling, water drainage, erosion and environmental management as well as structural, safety, road crossings and agricultural considerations.
Christian, RDNO chair Kevin Acton and CSRD chair Rhona Martin also signed a memorandum of understanding. The MOU outlines the three governments’ commitment to work together and ensure the linear integrity of the Sicamous-to-Armstrong Rail Trail is preserved.
“We at the RDNO board are very happy to have preserved such an important linear corridor,” said Acton. “People investing in this amazing opportunity will surely see the benefit in years to come.”
The partners have applied for a major federal-provincial infrastructure grant.
For more information on Shuswap Trails, the Sicamous-to-Armstrong Rail Trail or to make a donation, go to shuswaptrail-alliance.com.
