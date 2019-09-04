A former homeless shelter on Nanaimo Avenue will soon be home to an addictions recovery program.
The Bridge Youth and Family Services has already begun renovations at the former Compass House at 123 Nanaimo Ave. E., with plans of opening its doors within the month.
“Our staff is working right now to put in renovations and any necessary updates to make sure it’s up to The Bridge quality,” said spokesperson Jaime Shinkewski.
“Once the renovations are complete and we’re ready for operation, we’re going to hopefully invite the public to come and understand and see what we do.”
Up to six residents will live in the home during the six-month addictions recovery program. Each resident will have their own bedroom.
“It’s going to be a much smaller service,” he said. “People will come and live with us as they continue on their journey to combat their struggle with addictions and return to full independence.”
Shinkewski said the program offers a structured lifestyle and the use of substances will not be permitted on the property, something he says has been stressed to neighbours.
“We understand there was a fairly larger amount of individuals” living at the homeless shelter,” he said. “It’s going to be longer term and a lot fewer people in the building.”
The program, which is funded through Interior Health, began operations in Kelowna, offering eight bedrooms in four apartments.
Penticton’s homeless shelter is now part of the larger Compass Court social housing development at the former Super 8 Motel.
