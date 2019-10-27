As a result of the 2019 Okanagan Fest of Ale Craft Beer and Cider Festival, the Okanagan Fest of Ale Society was able to donate $60,000 in net proceeds to charity in the community.
At a presentation held on Oct. 24, Okanagan Fest of Ale directors, event volunteers, sponsors, supporters and charitable recipients gathered to celebrate the success of the 24th annual festival this past spring.
“This year’s donation brings the total funds distributed by the Society to $757,600,” said John Cruickshank, president of the Okanagan Fest of Ale Society.
Highlighting the event were presentations made by representatives from each of the charitable organizations including Pathways Addiction Resource Centre, OSNS and the Breakfast Learning Club.
Other recipients include: Agur Lake Camp Society; Canadian Mental Health Association - South Okanagan Similkameen; Desert Valley Hospice Society; Dragonfly Pond Family Society; Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs; Okanagan College Foundation; OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre; Peach City Community Radio; Penticton Recovery Resource Society; School District 67; Skaha Bluffs Park Watch; South Okanagan Loss Society; South Okanagan Medical Foundation; South Okanagan Volunteer Society; Special Olympics BC – Penticton; St. Saviour's Community Meal; The Penticton & Area Access Centre; and The Penticton Centre for Exceptional Learning.
