Classic car enthusiasts – and a couple of truck guys, too – revved up their engines Friday to spread cheer at seniors’ homes across the South Okanagan.
“There will be about 500 residents who have a brighter day today,” said organizer Andrea Jones, recreation co-ordinator for Village by the Station in Penticton.
“I just think it’s a nice way to bring back memories for a lot of these people.”
Twenty members of various local car clubs participated in the cruise, which saw them visit facilities in Summerland, Penticton, Oliver and Osoyoos. There are still strict rules in place governing visitors to care homes, so the drivers didn’t get any closer than the parking lots.
Friday’s cruise followed one on Father’s Day that was well-received at Village by the Station.
“It was the talk of the facility for the whole week after,” said Jones.
She organized the cruise with Bob Kelly, president of the local branch of the Specialty Vehicles Association of B.C., which is an umbrella group for car clubs.
Kelly said cruise was kept relatively small to avoid tying up traffic, and even on a Friday afternoon, he didn’t have trouble getting volunteers.
“They’re happy to get out there,” said Kelly, who added his red 1967 Chevrolet Nova SS to the spectacle.
“Most people think it’s just all about the cars, but (clubs) do through car shows – obviously this year that’s missing – play an important part in the local economy and giving back to charity,” said Kelly.
The cruise provided a welcome reprieve for Norie Ginther, one of the residents at Village by the Station who caught the show.
“I think it was wonderful. It was so nice get outside and watch it,” she said.
Ginther struggled, though, to pick a favourite: “They’re all my favourite cars,” she said with a laugh.