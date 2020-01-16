Princeton Robber

Police are asking for help identifying a masked man who robbed a Princeton gas station Jan. 12.

 RCMP/Special to The Herald

Mounties are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who robbed a gas station earlier this week in Princeton.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, the masked suspect entered the station, the name of which has not been released, and produced a gun.

“Once the suspect left, he ran over the highway to a white SUV, possibly a GMC Jimmy or Ford Explorer, mid-1990s model. The vehicle departed east on the highway,” RCMP spokesman James Grandy said in a press release.

The suspect is described as Caucasian. He was wearing blue Fox gloves, black windbreaker and black cargo pants with a large belt buckle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Princeton RCMP detachment at 250-295-6911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.