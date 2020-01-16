Mounties are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who robbed a gas station earlier this week in Princeton.
Around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, the masked suspect entered the station, the name of which has not been released, and produced a gun.
“Once the suspect left, he ran over the highway to a white SUV, possibly a GMC Jimmy or Ford Explorer, mid-1990s model. The vehicle departed east on the highway,” RCMP spokesman James Grandy said in a press release.
The suspect is described as Caucasian. He was wearing blue Fox gloves, black windbreaker and black cargo pants with a large belt buckle.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Princeton RCMP detachment at 250-295-6911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.