Booze could be legally flowing in part of Skaha Lake Park this afternoon.
Council is scheduled to sit for a special meeting at 3 p.m. to finalize the bylaw amendment required to allow consumption of alcohol in the western half of the park, including on the beach. Signs will be erected to delineate the two halves.
It represents an expansion of a pilot project that began in June along part of the Okanagan Lake waterfront.
Council gave tentative approval to the expansion by a 4-1 vote at its meeting Tuesday. Coun. Judy Sentes was opposed, Coun. Jake Kimberley was absent due to illness and Mayor John Vassilaki recused himself because his family owns a liquor store.
The project is slated to run through Oct. 15. It allows adults to consume alcohol in designated places every day from noon to 8 p.m.
Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter told council Tuesday the trial so far hasn’t resulted in any significant problems for police.