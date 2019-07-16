Penticton’s new Official Community Plan is nearing the finish line following a well-attended public hearing Monday night.
About 100 people showed up at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre for the session in front of city council, which is now expected to deliberate on the plan at its regular meeting today.
Once adopted, the new OCP will help shape Penticton for years to come.
“The OCP establishes a growth plan that directs much of our new development to already-developed area to minimize impacts on the natural environment, reduce traffic and congestion, and capitalize on existing infrastructure and facilities,” special projects manager Ben Johnson said in his report to council.
“The look and feel of new development is intended to align with the character of Penticton, focusing on lower-scale infill development, such as townhouses, duplexes and low-rise apartments in appropriate areas.”
The current OCP, last updated in 2002, was overly optimistic in some of its growth projections, including forecasting the city’s population to be 45,000 by now, rather than 34,000 recorded in the 2016 census.
The new OCP predicts more moderate growth of 0.6% annually, which would put the population at 42,000 by 2045. It also calls for construction of new neighbourhood parks to meet a goal of 2.5 hectares of natural space per 1,000 residents.
Johnson told council there are still three primary concerns with the new OCP that warrant further discussion.
The first is a land-use designation for 375 Smythe Dr., the owner of which has already agreed at the request of neighbours to reduce the intensity of a proposed future development from 65 townhouses to 27 single-family homes.
The second is lack of a heritage protection strategy, options for which are expected to be addressed separately at today’s meeting.
Finally, a proposed 300-metre buffer around the Campbell Mountain Landfill has already drawn opposition from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen. The RDOS operates the landfill and wants at least a 500-metre buffer because it’s concerned encroachment on the site will eventually lead to public pressure to close it.
However, members of the public who spoke at Monday’s meeting touched on a much broader range of concerns, ranging from affordable housing and building heights to bike lanes and vacation rentals.
Creation of the new OCP was approved by city council in July 2016, but work only began in earnest with the appointment of a task force to oversee the project in January 2017.
The final cost is estimated at $261,000 – $11,000 over budget – with $166,000 of that spent on consultants and $79,000 on public engagement.
Council heard the consultation process included 16 open houses and 21 public presentations and workshops.
