John Brittain

Sheriffs escort accused killer John Brittain into the Penticton courthouse.

 Herald file photo

A trial date for alleged quadruple-murderer John Brittain has once again been delayed.

A publication ban protects all discussion – other than a potential date – heard at a pretrial conference Thursday.

However that date could not be set, with a B.C. Supreme Court judge saying the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to finalize dates.

Lawyers will reconvene April 20 with hopes of setting a trial date.

Brittain is accused of fatally shooting four people in April 2019 in Penticton.