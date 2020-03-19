A trial date for alleged quadruple-murderer John Brittain has once again been delayed.
A publication ban protects all discussion – other than a potential date – heard at a pretrial conference Thursday.
However that date could not be set, with a B.C. Supreme Court judge saying the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to finalize dates.
Lawyers will reconvene April 20 with hopes of setting a trial date.
Brittain is accused of fatally shooting four people in April 2019 in Penticton.