The RCMP has postponed an internal disciplinary hearing that could result in an Osoyoos-based officer losing his job.
Const. Ryan Fulcher is currently awaiting trial in provincial court on a single count of committing an indecent act. Dates for the trial are expected to be set later this month.
In a parallel process, the RCMP has suspended Fulcher with pay pending the outcome of a code of conduct hearing, a negative finding in which could result in Fulcher’s dismissal.
The matter was scheduled to take place Tuesday in Penticton, but has now been removed from the RCMP’s list of hearings.
B.C. RCMP spokeswoman Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said the hearing will be rescheduled on a date yet to be determined. She was unable to provide a reason for the delay.
Fulcher was assigned to the Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit, which deals primarily with drug trafficking, money laundering and human smuggling in the B.C. Southern Interior, and has members who work on specialized teams with counterparts from the U.S.
He was removed from duty after the charge, stemming from an incident Sept. 29, 2018, in Penticton, was sworn in November 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.