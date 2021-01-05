Visitors to the Oliver and District Museum will soon have to wonder no more about some unmarked artifacts that reside outdoors.
The large, heavy items, such as mining and agricultural equipment, are currently parked behind chain-link fence in the museum’s Heritage Garden and bear no interpretive signage.
That’s set to change this spring, thanks to a $2,000 grant from the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan-Similkameen.
“The new interpretive signage will allow visitors to learn about the artifacts even when no staff are on-site, for example, during evenings and holiday,” the museum said in a press release.
“This will help to enhance the Heritage Garden as a free, wheelchair-accessible community space for informal learning and recreation.”
The signage will be printed locally by Jacoh Signs and should be installed by the end of March.