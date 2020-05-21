VICTORIA — B.C. Premier John Horgan said Wednesday he believes the province's economic restart is off to a good start.
“On balance I’m pretty satisfied with how we’re underway," he said.
Wednesday marks the second day of the second phase of the provincial government's plan to safely and gradually re-open B.C.'s economy. As of Tuesday, many non-essential businesses across sectors – from retail, to health, to hospitality – have the ability to re-open their doors, provided they have the appropriate COVID-19 plan in place, and have taken sector-specific steps to ensure the health and safety of employees and customers.
Horgan noted there have been some bumps along B.C.'s road to recovery, the key to success will be approaching the transition with kindness and calm. That includes not forcing the opening of businesses that are not ready to open, and not forcing employees to return to work.
Last week, the provincial government announced that in-class K-12 education will resume on a voluntary basis starting June 1. Horgan called the partial resumption of in-person operations a "dry run" for what a full physically distanced school year could look like come September.
“We would not have opened up schools again in June if we did not believe it was safe to do so," he said, clarifying that child care for parents hoping to return to work was not the impetus for the decision.
“That’s not what it is," he said. “That’s not the role and function of K-12 education.”
Horgan said the province finds itself in a different position than it did in January, and that its 10-year plan to roll-out universal, affordable child care throughout B.C. "has been abruptly stopped.”