A nomination meeting is planned this month after a secret-ballot vote Thursday cast the Penticton Indian Band into a new byelection.
Communications co-ordinator Dawn Russell said Friday that out of 167 voters, 95 favoured a new election and 72 were against.
The byelection follows a wave of resignations in 2016. The remaining members of band council called the Nov. 22, 2017, byelection to fill five empty seats. Elected were Kyle Windwalker Alec, Frederick Kruger, Ernest Jack, Joan Philip and Inez Pierre. Alec has since stepped down.
But PIB member Jacqueline McPherson alleged there were multiple breaches of the band’s custom election code, beginning with council firing longtime electoral officer Valerie Baptiste and hiring an independent, third-party electoral officer.
With other complaints, including allegations the nomination meeting was conducted improperly, some ballots were sent out with candidates not listed alphabetically and proper measures were not taken to locate off-reserve members, McPherson later appealed the election. That appeal was approved by a federal judge last summer.
A nomination meeting has been called for Dec. 19.
