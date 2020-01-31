Five people have been elected to the Penticton Indian Band council after a byelection held Thursday evening.
Inez Pierre, Fred Kruger, Vivian Lezard, Charlene Roberds and Carlene George will each take a seat at the council table until later this year, when a new election is expected to take place.
Pierre was one of the original council members voted in the November 2017 byelection after a wave of resignations left five empty seats, and earned 133 votes during this byelection.
Kruger nabbed 128 votes, Lezard 127, Roberds earned 126 and George received 123 votes.
The latest byelection was sparked after member Jacqueline McPherson argued there were multiple breaches of the band’s custom election code during the November 2017 byelection, beginning with council firing its long-time electoral officer Valerie Baptiste and hiring an independent, third-party electoral officer.
That position was filled by Julia Buck, who McPherson said was ineligible to hold the post because she’s not Indigenous and therefore couldn’t cast a deciding vote if required to break a tie.
McPherson’s complaints spiraled outwards from there, including allegations the nomination meeting was conducted improperly, some ballots were sent out with candidates not listed alphabetically and that proper measures weren’t taken to locate off-reserve members, all of which runs contrary to the band’s custom election code.
Her appeal was delivered by registered mail on Dec. 20, 2017, 28 days after the byelection.
A federal judge ruled McPherson’s appeal – which Buck argued wasn’t properly delivered to her because the documents weren’t sent to a post office box rented by Buck for her duties as electoral officer – was valid, meaning Buck was required to send the appeal package to all nine candidates who ran in the byelection.
