A COVID-19 outbreak at a camp in Alberta's oilpatch may affect Okanagan residents, health officials say.
Twelve people connected with a work camp at the Kearl Lake oilsands site, north of Fort McMurray, have tested positive for the disease.
“Many residents in the Interior Health region travel to work camps in Alberta for employment and that means there is potential for transmission between our communities and between our provinces,” an Interior Health bulletin states.
Anyone who works at this site should self-isolate for 14 days from their last visit to the camp, IH says.
In 2014, the Central Okanagan economic development commission estimated 5,000 people maintain principal residences in the Valley but work in northern Alberta.
People should assume that COVID-19 is in all communities, IH said in a statement, Monday.