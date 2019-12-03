A new policy has been approved that spells out in detail how road closures will be granted by the City of Penticton.
In the past, staff used discretion in approving closures for things like construction and special events, but that led to some “inconsistency” in decisions, according to a report from city engineer Ian Chapman that was presented to council Tuesday.
The new policy sets our requirements for insurance, communication plans, community impact assessments and traffic management plans.
“Moving forward the policy should not present a significant challenge to event organizers and contractors wishing to close city roads,” Chapman noted.
Council unanimously approved the new policy.
