A security guard helped catch a man who broke into a tenant’s office last week at the Penticton Herald building.
The man allegedly broke a window to get inside, then piled several laptop computer outside and he rummaged through the office at 186 Nanaimo Ave. W.
“While front-line officers were being dispatched, the security staff reported the suspect was standing near the window with a blanket covering his face,” Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
“Front-line officers arrived to find the suspect wearing a blanket over their head, carrying several items. Once the suspect saw police, he immediately dropped the items, and fled on foot. Officers were able to locate him a short distance away hiding underneath a vehicle.”
Wade River Morin, 27, has been charged with one count of break and enter. He remains in custody pending his next court appearance Jan. 20.