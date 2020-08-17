Appropriately enough for summer in the South Okanagan, the real estate market stayed red hot in July.
A total of 134 units traded hands last month, up 30% from 103 deals in July 2019, according to new data from the South Okanagan Real Estate Board. The average sale price of a single-family home was up, too, by 5% to $637,000
“We are seeing an increase in sales likely influenced by consumers re-assessing their needs post-quarantine. Supply is yet to catch up to the demand as we work to support not only those looking to purchase but also people looking to safely place their homes on the market for sale,” SOREB president Lyndi Cruickshank said in a press release.
“With many people making lifestyle and work changes, living in the Okanagan has become an even more attractive draw for many looking at moving from other communities. Upsizing, multi-generational living and secondary homes are some of the key determinations for many people currently buying and selling. That, along with record-low interest rates.”
The average sale price of a single-family home last month in Penticton was up 2% to $574,000 based on a total of 48 deals.