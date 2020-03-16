Major civic buildings in Penticton are closed and council’s regularly scheduled meeting has been cancelled, as part of the COVID-19 outbreak response announced Monday by the city.
The Penticton Community Centre, the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, the South Okanagan Events Centre, Memorial Arena, McLaren Arena, the library and museum and the Cleland Theatre are all closed as of today until at least April 6.
City council’s meeting that was set for this afternoon, along with four upcoming committee meetings and public engagement on the lake-to-lake cycling route, have all been cancelled.
“This decision follows warnings from the provincial government to avoid mass gatherings of 50 people or more,” city manager Donny van Dyk said in a press release.
“We have reviewed the advice provided by senior governments concerning mass gatherings and have determined that the volume of traffic entering our facilities, combined with the difficulty of practising the safe social distancing once inside, has created a situation whereby it’s in our community’s best interest to close these facilities until April 6.”
City Hall and yards will remain open to the public, but business with staff by telephone is strongly encouraged.
To reach City Hall, dial 250-490-2400. For yards, call 250-490-2500. For the recreation department, call 250-490-2426 ext. 6.