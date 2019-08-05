After being caught with an assortment of drugs twice by police within a three-month period in downtown Penticton, a formerly homeless man has been sentenced to 11 months in jail.
Scott Alexander Peter Casselman, 45, went before a judge Friday at the Penticton courthouse to learn his fate on five counts of possession of drugs and one count of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.
With enhanced credit for time served, he has about eight months remaining on his sentence.
Court heard Casselman was stopped by police on his bike in both October 2017 and January 2018 for apparent contraventions of the Motor Vehicle Act. Both times, officers arrested him on an outstanding warrant and found drugs in his possession.
The drugs involved were MDMA, methamphetamine, cocaine and LSD.
Court heard the January 2018 bust yielded 7.5 grams of MDMA and 0.5 grams of crack cocaine. The earlier bust involved unstated amounts of MDMA, methamphetamine, cocaine and LSD.
Defence counsel James Pennington said his client engaged in street-level sales while he was homeless.
“Like a lot of addicts, Mr. Casselman from time to time has sold drugs, but, in my submission, what puts him in a different category, those sales aren’t commercial or profit-driven – they were driven by the need for further funds to purchase drugs to satisfy his habit,” said Pennington.
B.C. Supreme Court Justice Austin Cullen acknowledged Casselman’s circumstances and difficult childhood before handing down his sentence, which will be followed by one year of probation.
“It’s clear that if Mr. Casselman is to assume control of the troubling trajectory of his life, he’ll need help in assuming control of his addiction and his lifestyle,” said Cullen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.