What began as a routine community update ended with surprise for South Okanagan Women in Need Society executive director Debbie Scarborough.
Scarborough was recently awarded the Paul Harris Fellow recognition award by the Rotary Club of Penticton for being “instrumental in all her work at SOWINS.”
“The Paul Harris is a great distinction. With Debbie and SOWINS, she’s just been in instrumental in all her work at SOWINS and everything going on,” explained Rotary president Natalie Ferebee.
The award, which was established by Rotary in 1957, is awarded to community members for their above and beyond service.
Ferebee said she’s known Scarborough for as long as Ferebee has been in Rotary, and has always been amazed by the work Scarborough does for the community.
Scarborough described receiving the award as “extremely humbling.”
“I was going to give an update, and then they called me up to present this,” said Scarborough. “I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’”
The moment really sunk in for Scarborough when she was told the award is for “service over self.”
“It’s quite an honour. I felt very, very humbled,” she said.
Scarborough has been the executive director at SOWINS for five years, but began her career in the anti-violence sector over 30 years ago.
It’s a job Scarborough describes as a “privilege.”
“I fundamentally believe that no one should live in fear,” said Scarborough. “It was a privilege to come back into the anti-violence sector and get to do what I do.”
