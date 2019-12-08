With one month to go in 2019, Penticton was within striking distance of a new record for building permit values, according to fresh data from the city.
Through November, staff at City Hall issued permits for work valued at $177.2 million, well up on the $134.7 million seen in the year-ago period.
That puts the city within range of the annual record of $197.9 million set in 2016.
This year’s numbers include $65.2 million worth of permits for multi-family residential construction and $31.7 million for single-family residential, which have helped create a total of 499 new housing units.
Commercial work added another $27.6 million to the tally, while the institutional sector contributed $23.2 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.