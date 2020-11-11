Emergency services had a busy start to their day, Wednesday, responding to an early-morning fire at the 5000 Motel, located at 1792 Main Street.
Traffic was closed to the public as at least six firefighters, two trucks and a police officer were on scene at the old motel, located across the street from Burger King and beside the White Spot restaurant.
The fire department received the call at 4:06 a.m.
Fire Chief Larry Watkinson said the fire was contained to one unit.
One person was taken by BC Ambulance Service to hospital for smoke inhalation. There were no injuries to firefighters.
The property is run as a motel. According to Trip Adviser, rooms rent for as low as $64 off season with free parking. The motel received a four-star rating from Trip Adviser.
The cause of the fire was undetermined. Further investigation will take place today.