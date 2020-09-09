Staff email and some internal networks operated by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen are still offline, after an attempted cyberattack Aug. 11.
“To prevent damage to the operating systems, staff isolated the network and took email, internet and other services offline. This resulted in limited access to some content on the website including internet mapping. The RDOS recognizes the importance of this information and staff are working to restore access as soon as possible,” the local government said in a press release Tuesday.
The “network issues” have delayed third-quarter billing for Naramata residents and the RDOS board will consider relaxing late penalties as a result.
Ten new email addresses have been set up for different RDOS departments to use temporarily. For more information, call 250-492-0237.