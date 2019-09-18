Beer lovers, circle Oct. 19-26 on your calendars.
As of this year, it is officially Penticton Beer Week. It was proclaimed as such Tuesday by Mayor John Vassilaki.
The request came jointly from Penticton’s seven craft breweries, and with two more on the way, said Vassilaki, the city is poised to have the most beer-makers of any city in the B.C. Interior.
Penticton Beer Week will kick off with the Oktoberfest celebration Oct. 19 and carry on in the days to follow with events around the city.
