Grand plans for a reborn Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre have been scaled back to just cover the basics, after a federal grant eyed for the project didn’t come through.
Council on Monday gave the go-ahead for staff to proceed with tendering the work, which includes safety upgrades to the architectural, mechanical and electrical systems, fire sprinklers, a new administrative office, signage and accessibility improvements to the building, which resides at the corner of Wharton Street and Prairie Valley Road.
Anthony Haddad, the district’s chief administrative officer, said the work is estimated to cost between $310,000 and $454,000, and is “more modest” in scope than the larger renovation and beautification project that was the subject of a $1.3-million grant application to the federal government.
Renovations to the Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre have been contemplated since at least 2016, and Haddad said the upgrade project will set the stage for future improvements.
There is currently a total of $384,000 available for the work, consisting of a $250,000 capital commitment from the district, $114,000 in grant funding held by the Summerland Community Arts Council and a separate $20,000 grant from the Rick Hansen Foundation.
Council will decide on a final budget for the project after bids are received, with an eye to completing the work as early as February 2021.
“It’s a lot more fun to do the so-called sexy things, and people don’t think so much about the underground infrastructure and how critical that is, but if this gets us to a start on a project that brings (the centre) up to code, makes it safe, makes it more accessible, which is a big thing that we need to address, then that’s good,” said Mayor Toni Boot.
“I’m pleased were finally getting on to this.”