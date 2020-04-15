COVID-19 has cast a shadow over a long-running effort to build a solar array in Summerland that could power approximately 100 homes.
Council at its meeting Tuesday received a slew of reports running to nearly 400 pages that included environmental, archeological, geotechnical and solar-potential assessments of the proposed five-acre site the district owns at 13500 Prairie Valley Rd, which was formerly a works yard and storage area.
“These analyses have determined that no significant technical barriers to proceeding with the prime potential site exist that would deem the site infeasible for the purposes of the Solar+Storage Project,” alternative energy co-ordinator Tami Rothery wrote in her report to council.
Staff suggested council receive a detailed presentation and possibly authorize the $7-million project at its next scheduled meeting, April 27, but council instead voted to put off a decision until after bans on public gatherings have been relaxed and a public forum can be staged. If the bans are still in place as of July 13, council will reconsider then.
“Really, now that we have this information out there in the public domain, I would like to see it presented at a public meeting where the public can attend and make their comments known,” said Coun. Richard Barkwill, who described it as a “major land-use decision.”
One of the project’s biggest proponents, however, urged colleagues to stay the course.
“A decision was made to get this analysis and all this reporting done, and I think it would be absolutely devastating if we stopped and waited for however many weeks or months before we’re able to move forward on this project,” said Coun. Erin Carlson, who noted there are other ways for the public to provide feedback besides in-person meetings.
“I think there’s going to be a lot of opportunity on the other side of all of this,” she added later, “and we can’t wait six months or six years before we do something cool, because we’ve been working on it for a long time.”
“Just because it’s cool, doesn’t make it a rational decision,” replied Barkwill.
“That’s the problem with this project. It has that cool factor: ‘Oh, boy, look at us in Summerland, we have a solar project.’ So I think that the public should be able to weigh in and hear the debate on this.”
The project, made possible by a $6-million federal grant, is expected to generate one megawatt of electricity, enough to power approximately 100 Summerland homes for a year. The batteries at the site would be able to store two megawatts of power.
One of the new reports estimates Summerland’s $980,000 investment would be paid back in just over five years through the addition of power to the district’s grid.