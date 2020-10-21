The public is subsidizing the current B.C. election to the tune of about $11 million, according to the Canadian Taxpayers’ Federation.
The watchdog says political parties can apply to have half their campaign expenses reimbursed, which is expected to total about $11 million.
Plus, parties receive an annual per-vote subsidy from taxpayers that totalled about $16.4 million since 2017.
“What does $27 million look like in the real world? That $27 million could pay the salaries of 90 paramedics for five years. Instead, it’s being taken by politicians so they can spam up your inbox,” Kris Sims, the CTF director for B.C., said in a press release.
“Political parties already get hefty taxpayer benefits via tax credits that are much higher than charities receive.
“In B.C., people receive a 75% tax credit for the first $100 they donate to a provincial political party. That means if you donate $100 to a party you get a tax credit of $75. If, however, you donate $100 to the Ronald McDonald House charity you would get a tax credit for $20.06.”
Public funding of political parties was an initiative of the NDP government, which intended the measures to offset other new rules that clamped down on private political donations some suggested were being used to buy influence.