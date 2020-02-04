There will be no liquor sales at a convenience store in the Columbia neighbourhood.
Penticton city council voted Tuesday night 3 - 1 against a rezoning application for Duncan Grocery, located on the corner of Columbia Street and Duncan Avenue.
In his application, owner Gordy Johal said his plan was to transfer an existing retail liquor license to the convenience store. He included a petition which garnered approximately 70 signatures of support.
Director of development services Blake Laven told council Johal planned on dividing the store into two separate commercial units, selling convenience-related items on one side and alcohol on the other.
Two people spoke against the application and one in favour at the public hearing.
Coun. Katie Robinson said she had reservations about the proximity of the store to Columbia Elementary School. The store backs onto the school field.
Concerns over whether or not the store would remain committed to keeping one side a convenience store were also raised.
A new motion to close the application was put forward, which was agreed upon unanimously by council. Applicants have to wait six months before reapplying should their application be closed.
