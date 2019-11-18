Help give the gift of sport to local kids this Christmas.
KidSport, which helps children from low-income families play organized sports, has launched its eight annual fundraising campaign to support its work in communities like Penticton.
“As the 20th year of KidSport Penticton winds down, the committee is looking to gain some ground in 2020,” says committee chair Dave Lieskovsky.
“Although 2019 proved to be successful in providing support to kids for sport, the need continues to surpass the funds available.”
KidSport Penticton typically receives $30,000 to $40,000 annually, but grant requests total much more.
The group estimates upwards of 30% of Canadian kids under 18 can’t afford to play organized sports.
For more information on accessing funding or donating, visit www.kidsportcanada.ca.
