A sweet series of science education videos produced last year by Penticton Public Library staff was featured Wednesday in a news item on CBS Los Angeles.
S.T.E.A.M. Team Tuesdays: Candy Science included four videos released over a period of four weeks, beginning Nov. 10.
In the videos, which are designed to let kids participate in experiments from home, the library’s programming assistant, Kristyn Trickey, uses candy to demonstrate the principles of S.T.E.A.M. – science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics –to her virtual pupils.
Head librarian Heather Buzzell said the videos somehow caught the interest of someone at the American broadcasting giant, which interviewed library staff in the fall, but apparently sat on the material until this week.
“I guess given the general insanity of (Wednesday), they needed some good news filler – so here we are on CBS Los Angeles,” Buzzell said in an email.
The piece is still available on the CBC Los Angeles website.
You can find the S.T.E.A.M. Team videos on the library’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
The next S.T.E.A.M. Team series begins Feb. 2.