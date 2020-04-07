Pictured are Chinese liquor and condiment containers, probably from the late 1800s.
These brown-glazed stoneware containers were imported from China and contained liquor or sauces. The elegant globular bottles with the flared necks held liquor.
Chinese liquor is made from sorghum, rice, wheat, barley or millet. It was usually clear and very strong. The other containers pictured held soy sauce and other condiments.
These stoneware bottles and jars can usually be found wherever Chinese people settled, and can be found in many western Canadian museum collections.