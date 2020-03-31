The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the followings calls:
Monday
7:02 a.m. Lower Bench Road, Penticton. First medical response.
10:23 a.m. McKinney Road, Oliver. Alarm.
11:03 a.m. Industrial Avenue, Penticton. Spill.
12:09 p.m. Quebec Street, Penticton. Line down.
12:22 p.m. Kinney Avenue, Penticton. First medical response.
12:23 p.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Stalled elevator.
1:04 p.m. Calgary Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
1:05 p.m. Main Street, Oliver. Alarm.
2:03 p.m. Happy Valley Road, Summerland. Burning complaint.
3:57 p.m. Naramata Road, Naramata. First medical response.
4:57 p.m. Tapton Avenue, Princeton. Alarm.
6:19 p.m. Rand Street, Summerland. Line down.
7:50 p.m. Lower Debeck Road, Naramata. Burning complaint.
8:59 p.m. Green Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
Tuesday
5:37 a.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.