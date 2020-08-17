Despite a sizable chunk of public opposition, city staff will on Tuesday recommend council drive another block towards expansion of paid parking in Penticton.
The idea was the subject of a recently concluded public consultation effort ordered by council at its July 21 meeting. A total of 1,300 people voluntarily completed a survey on the topic, while a smaller group was chosen at random and asked to do the same.
In the random-sample group, 45% of respondents were strongly opposed to expanding pay parking to the Skaha and Okanagan waterfronts, and 30% were strongly opposed to expanding paid parking downtown.
In the larger group of people who found the survey on their own, 63% were strongly opposed to expanding pay parking to the Skaha and Okanagan waterfronts, and 46% were strongly opposed to expanding paid parking downtown.
“While the survey results show metered parking continuing to be a contentious issue, the survey provided support for moving towards a more user-pay system, particularly in the downtown,” Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, writes in his report to council.
“The survey, though, did show a desire to provide ‘breaks’ for locals and provided many interesting ideas for tailoring the system to the Penticton environment, such as a parking credit to Penticton residents, shifting the hours of parking to favour locals, dynamic pricing and continuing free parking for veterans.
As proposed, paid parking would be applied right across the downtown core, ending the patchwork that exists now, and the fee would rise from $1.25 to $2 per hour. It also calls for charging to park along the Skaha and Okanagan waterfronts between May 15 and Sept. 15 each year.
Laven is recommending council ask staff to prepare a detailed financial analysis for consideration during 2021 budget deliberations.
In his July 21 report to council, Laven estimated expansion of paid parking could produce annual revenue of $840,000, but with capital costs of $390,000 and a requirement for two new employees. That original proposal also included paid parking at the South Okanagan Events Centre, a decision Laven is now asking council to delay pending more certainty on the building’s future in the COVID-19 era.
Fallout from the virus is forecast to put a $5-million dent in city revenue next year, which prompted staff to pitch council on the idea of expanded paid parking.
“Parking is a city asset that is currently heavily subsidized and not applied equitably across the city. Better managing the parking asset, along with several other initiatives underway, will put the city in a stronger financial position heading into 2021 and beyond,” Laven writes in his report.
“Increasing revenue from parking will ensure less reductions in services that residents and visitors value such as parks and beach maintenance, bylaw patrols, washroom cleaning and other valuable services.”