Putting profits ahead of people has resulted in the “unprecedented” situation of four privately owned B.C. care homes, including one in Summerland, being placed under the control of local health authorities, says a union official who represents the workers involved.
Interior Health on Monday announced it had installed an administrator at Summerland Seniors Village to ensure the safety and proper care of residents in 112 long-term care beds, 75 of which are publicly funded.
The facility is owned by Retirement Concepts, which owns three other such care homes on Vancouver Island that were taken over by administrators last fall due to similar concerns.
“It is really an unprecedented situation to be in, where we see a third of the beds operated by Retirement Concepts across the province are under administration. It’s shocking,” said Jennifer Whiteside, secretary-business manager of the Hospital Employees’ Union.
The HEU represents approximately 100 care aides and licensed practical nurses at Summerland Seniors Village.
“They are working in situations under enormous pressure. When there are not enough staff on to ensure seniors get the care they need, that creates workload issues, but it creates enormous moral distress for our members,” said Whiteside.
“They have strong relationships with the people they care for, and it’s very difficult to go to work day in and day out and not be supported to do their job.”
Whiteside believes issues stem from a lack of staffing brought on by private operators’ business practices.
“The root of the problem here is that private operators have driven down wages so drastically for the staff who provide the care, that it is no longer a viable option for someone to be a care aide in Summerland,” she said.
For example, an LPN at Summerland Seniors Village starts at $19.41 per hour, while an LPN starting out at a publicly operated facility makes $24.58. There used to be parity through a “common standard,” added Whiteside, but it was eliminated in 2001.
“We need to return to a common standard, because this sort of unfettered standard that private operators have been permitted to operate – which is the effect of deregulation in the sector – is not working. It’s not working for seniors and it’s not working for workers,” she said.
Health Minister Adrian Dix told reporters Monday he will seek meetings with Retirement Concepts and its operators to help clean up the mess.
“It’s time, I think, for us to expect more out of one of the largest contractors in health care in the province,” he said.
IH said the decision to install an administrator at Summerland Seniors Village was made in consultation with its chief medical health officer based on the findings of multiple inspections.
According to a report from a visit Feb. 10, an IH licensing officer “discovered multiple in-house incident reports and notations in nursing notes indicating: incidents of neglect of persons in care, LPNs noted to be sleeping during shift, 24-hour shift report not being completed and missed medications.”
Retirement Concepts didn’t respond to a request for comment Tuesday. The company was purchased in 2017 by China’s Anbang Insurance Group. Anbang was then taken over by the Chinese government in 2018 after the company’s chairman was sent to jail for fraud and embezzlement.
The Chinese government announced last weekend it had spun off Anbang’s assets into a new company called Dajia Insurance Group, which will be privately owned.