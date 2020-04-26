Emergency fire crews with the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen responded to the following call for 911 service.
Saturday
1:13 a.m., Main Street at Duncan Ave., medical assist
5:12 a.m., Main Street at Edmonton Ave., medical assist
7:08 a.m., Princeton Summerland Road, public service
12:05 p.m., Hastings Ave., alarm
12:46 p.m., Highway 3, Princeton, motor vehicle accident, extrication
2:36 p.m., Cooper Mountain Road, Princeton, wildifre
5:34 p.m., Amherst Street, medical assist
6:42 p.m., Skaha Lake Road, burning complaint
9:18 p.m., Cornwall Drive, carbon monoxide alarm
11:34 p.m., Vedette Drive, medical assist
11:51 p.m., Skaha Lake Road smoke