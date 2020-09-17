After a tumultuous summer, the Okanagan School of the Arts is back to doing what it does best: running art classes.
The OSA this week released its schedule for the fall, which consists of in-person offerings and online courses.
Nikki Marshall of Okanagan Dye Works will be teaching a needle felting class on Sunday, Sept. 20, at the Elks Lodge upper hall at 343 Ellis St. Penticton. Participants will use wool to form and sculpt three woodland creatures, and the large space will allow for physical distancing during the class.
On Saturday, Sept. 26, a full-day Story Catcher workshop will be offered via Zoom. Certified instructor Leigh Morrow will provide an introduction to writing a life story, two pages at a time. Registrants interested in expanding the experience will receive a discount on the six-week guided autobiography course that will also be offered over Zoom later this fall.
Artists looking to expand their palettes can join Jane Appleby for Painting with Exuberant Colour on Sunday, Oct. 3. Colour expression and composition will be covered in the one-day class.
Pre-registration is required for all classes at www.okanaganschoolofthearts.com/courses or in person at Cowork Penticton, weekdays from 9-11 a.m.
The OSA is now based at Cowork – which is on Nanaimo Avenue West across from The Herald – after failing to come to terms this summer with School District 67 for a lease renewal at the Shatford Centre.