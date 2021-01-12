Oliver has become the latest community in the South Okanagan to sock away the lion’s share of its COVID-19 restart grant.
The town was awarded $1.6 million by the B.C. government to help cover unexpected costs that arose from the pandemic and set the stage for recovery. Council heard Monday those costs have totalled about $626,000 to date.
The largest hit was $221,000 in foregone revenue from the water utility as a result of a cancelled rate increase and $160,000 in foregone revenue as a result of killing last year’s planned 9% tax increase. Smaller expenses include $20,000 for staff safety supplies and $5,000 to stage council meetings at Venables Theatre.
Council decided to pay the town back using the restart grant, and put away the nearly $1 million that remains for rainy days ahead.
Doug Leahy, the town’s chief financial officer, told council spending guidelines attached to the restart funding are “quite broad.”
“So I would be quite comfortable if council somewhere during this year, for example, in 2021, says, ‘We’re not recovering the way we should be, we really need a boost somewhere.’ I’m quite sure that money could be used for that.”
Coun. Petra Veintimilla suggested one way to give that boost might be through a program that lets businesses apply to waive their annual town licence fees – an idea she said came from a local business owner.
“There’s some businesses that have had their best year in recent memory, while there’s others that are really, really struggling, so if there’s some way to funnel a portion of the funds – even through business licence relief or something like that – to those who really need it, I would love to explore and see how that could happen,” said Veintimilla.
She also suggested difficult decisions lie ahead during budget deliberations as council figures out how to get back on track with a five-year plan to raise taxes by 9% annually in order to avoid doing it all at once in 2022, when the town‘s population is officially expected to surpass 5,000 and dramatically increase its policing costs.
Skipping the increase in 2020 means the difference may have to be made up over the next two years or by extending the program by one year.
Penticton was the first South Okanagan community to bank most of its $4.7-million COVID restart grant.
Council voted in December to use $1 million to cover expenses already incurred as a result of the pandemic, and put $1.3 million into the 2021 budget to make up expected shortfalls there. The remaining $2.4 million has been socked away for an advisory committee to help council decide how to spend it.
Councils in Osoyoos and Summerland will consider their COVID restart grants of $1.5 million and $2.7 million, respectively, at upcoming budget deliberations.
The board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen last week agreed to spend $300,000 of its approximately $800,000 grant on its own internal needs, then distribute the rest to the nine electoral areas on a per-capita basis so spending decisions can be made locally.