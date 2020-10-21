Dog owners in Summerland are encouraged to fetch a copy of a survey that will be used to help pick a site for a new off-leash park.
The district is considering three locations – Living Memorial Park, Powell Beach Park and Summerland Rodeo Grounds – and wants the public to contribute its expertise.
Feedback opportunities include the online survey, which will be open Oct. 23 to Nov. 8, plus an online open house Thursday, from 4-5:30 p.m. Both can be accessed via www.summerland.ca/dog-park-project.
The district estimates there are at least 2,000 dogs in Summerland based on the Canadian average.
For more information, phone 250-494-0447.