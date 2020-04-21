MP Richard Cannings will be bringing some of his New Democrat friends from Ottawa to an upcoming series of three virtual town-hall meetings.
Cannings, who represents South Okanagan-West Kootenay, will kick off the series using Facebook Live on Monday, April 27, with guest Peter Julian, the NDP’s finance critic.
Health critic Don Davies will headline the May 5 meeting along with Petra Veintimilla, an Oliver council and chair of the Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District. The series will conclude May 12 with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. All meetings will start at 6 p.m.
“In extraordinary times like these, we all have questions. I have invited colleagues from Parliament and local government with expertise in areas like health and the economy to help people get answers to the questions that are weighing heavily on their minds and their workplaces,” Cannings said in a press release.
“I love seeing the constituents I serve face-to-face but democracy will look different over the coming months. We need to find ways to stay connected and engaged with voices in Ottawa who are fighting for the supports we need to get us through this crisis.”
The town-hall meetings can be accessed via Cannings’ Facebook page, to which people can also send questions in advance and during the events.