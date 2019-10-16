Following a multi-agency investigation into complaints about activities on a Summerland agricultural property, the owners have been cleared of any wrongdoing.
District council in August asked staff to work with the Agricultural Land Commission and B.C. SPCA to look into what had been happening at 9918 Canyon View Rd. The report into that probe was presented to council Tuesday and received for information only.
“Looking at all of the issues, staff don’t recommend that any legal action take place, because there’s none to be had,” concluded director of corporate services Jeremy Denegar, who noted the property owners were co-operative.
The farm is out of compliance with ALC rules because farm workers are sleeping in a barn loft, but Denegar noted the ALC has now granted a waiver through June 2020, when construction of a proper residence is expected to be completed.
“All other issues that were looked at – cutting of wood, placement of fill, storage of commercial vehicles and so on – were all found to be in compliance, or, if they were out of compliance, were quickly put back into compliance following guidance of ALC officers,” said Denegar.
The total footprint of all buildings on the property is well under what’s allowed by district bylaws, he continued, while the site’s farm status has also been confirmed.
“One of the reasons, in fact, for the activities taking place in the manner that they did and may have caused some concerns was actually to ensure the farm-use status was maintained because of some activities that occurred prior to the purchase of that property,” said Denegar.
Finally, the SPCA has visited the site no fewer than 10 times, and “on no instance did they find any concerns regarding the animals’ welfare,” he concluded.
Coun. Erin Carlson, who pushed for the investigation in response to public concerns, was satisfied with the outcome.
“I hope that it helps bring clarity to the community and the neighbours,” she said.
