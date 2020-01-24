The S.S. Sicamous in Penticton is closed until further notice.
Director of Recreation and Facilities Bregje Kozak confirmed Friday that as a safety precaution, the museum has been closed to the public until at least early next week.
"We discovered last weekend that the yellow metal smokestack at the front of the boat has deteriorated to the point where we are concerned about the structural integrity of the metal," Kozak said in an email.
"The smoke stack is not functional and has been advised to be removed. We are working on a plan to make that happen but haven’t confirmed yet when that will be scheduled. Once removed we will Patch the hole and the come up with a plan on how it should be replaced."
Kozak did not provide a timeline as to when the boat will reopen, but hopes by the middle of next week.
The Sicamous is one of the city's top tourist attractions and much beloved by many of the locals.
