While the circumstances surrounding an attempted baby-snatching last summer in Osoyoos were truly bizarre, the culprit’s lawyer says her actions were driven by the more common factors of alcohol abuse and mental-health issues.
Sharon Constance Forner, 46, has pleaded guilty to one count of break and enter in connection with the incident Aug. 8, 2018.
Police at the time said Forner was wearing a wig and yellow rubber gloves when she walked into a stranger’s home and asked to see the resident’s newborn baby.
The mother was able to push Forner out the door, at which point Forner retrieved a knife from her waistband and forced her way back into the house. The two women struggled before the mother was again able to remove Forner from the home. The mother then locked the door and called police.
Forner was arrested that same day and has been behind bars ever since. A subsequent psychiatric assessment found she was mentally competent.
At a sentencing hearing Wednesday in provincial court in Penticton, Crown counsel Ann Lerchs called for a prison term of four to six years, while defence counsel Justin Dosanjh countered with 16 months’ jail and three years’ probation.
“This (incident) was a product of severe alcohol intoxication in conjunction with Ms. Forner’s mental-health issues,” said Dosanjh.
“No one in their right mind would exhibit such bizarre behaviour.”
Forner told Judge Greg Koturbash she has made good use of her time behind bars by reflecting on her alcohol addiction and taking every self-improvement course available.
“I’m embarrassed and disgusted with myself and I’ve shamed my family… and my actions have shocked my small community. Never in a million years did I think that my addiction would cause me to traumatize another human being,” said Forner.
“I’m just really sorry and I’m not a monster,” she concluded.
Judge Koturbash is expected to deliver his sentence next week.
