Transit service to the West Bench is unlikely to start this Septembers as planned, because COVID-19 has complicated efforts to gather public input on routing.
The new service, which is expected to offer two or three round-trips each day into Penticton, “may be delayed until 2021,” the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen announced in a press release Tuesday.
“The RDOS was planning to host another open house event to gather additional input from residents. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the RDOS has had to adjust the public engagement process. Feedback will now be gathered through an online survey,” the release explained.
“Responses to the survey will help improve planning efforts for potential route and schedule options. This will also help ensure the highest level of service for West Bench transit users.
“Survey respondents are being asked to populate a map indicating preferred bus stop locations within walking distance from their home. Other survey answers will also contribute to planning efforts.”
Once the survey results are compiled, options will be presented to the community for another round of feedback.
The survey can be found at www.arcg.is/1GjeHq or through the RDOS website at www.rdos.bc.ca.