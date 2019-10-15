In front of a live audience at Okanagan College today, Penticton city councillors will try to sell their colleagues on the merits of 15 special budget requests.
The wish-list items range from a new municipal prosecutor to revitalization of the 400 block of Main Street.
The requests were filed Oct. 1 to allow for feedback from staff, and will be debated during today’s meeting, which will take place in the Jim Pattison Centre of Excellence as part of council’s efforts to better engage with young people.
Requests that win council’s support will then be referred to budget deliberations.
Below are the 15 requests, each of which is followed in bold by staff’s response.
Coun. Julius Bloomfield
1. Direct staff to bring forward information and analysis on the creation of a manager of social development responsible for co-ordinating homeless and addiction initiatives as well as seniors and youth programs: No cost information yet, requires more study.
Coun. Judy Sentes
1. Direct staff to bring forward information and analysis on the revitalization of the 400 block of Main Street: Project is already in five-year capital plan for construction in 2021 at net cost to taxpayers of about $1.3 million. Already set for 2020 budget deliberations.
2. Direct staff to bring forward information and analysis on food waste management and composting. Capital cost for composting facility estimated at $22 million, but Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen already looking at it.
3. Direct staff to bring forward information and analysis on the next phase of the waterfront revitalization of the SS Sicamous area: Staff already has $100,000 in 2020 draft budget for some work, while the next phase of improvements has been estimated at $2.4 million.
4. Direct staff to bring forward information and analysis on the continuation of the restoration work of Penticton Creek. No cost, but already in five-year capital plan.
5. Direct staff to bring forward information and analysis on housing partnerships for doctors: Already in the works.
Coun. Frank Regehr
1. Direct staff to bring forward information and analysis on improving snow clearing at bus stops and intersections: Would require two new pieces of equipment and operator, and have “significant” budget impact.
2. Direct staff to bring forward city revenue options that might be associated with tourism, such as fees and charges and downtown parking fees, for the purpose of offsetting the Ironman sponsorship costs: Lots of options.
Coun. Katie Robinson
1. Direct staff to bring forward information and analysis on increasing RCMP resources to address issues arising due to the proximity of the Okanagan Correctional Centre and the loss of Greyhound bus services: RCMP business plan already calls for five new officers and three civilians, with cost of each new officer about $150,000.
2. Direct staff to bring forward information and analysis on beautification of major streets and highways with the increased use of landscaping: Staff already has $25,000 in the draft 2020 budget for tree planting, and those trees could go in along major streets and roads.
Couns. Robinson and Sentes
1. Direct staff to bring forward information and analysis on how to finance a lake-to-lake bike route: Staff already has $500,000 in the draft 2020 budget for design and initial construction work.
Coun. Jake Kimberley
1. Direct staff to bring forward information and analysis on intersections needing turn signals to improve traffic flow: No cost, but staff already has Traffic Master Plan in draft 2020 budget, would include study of signalized intersections.
2. Direct staff to bring forward information and analysis on improvements to the parking area behind City Hall: No cost, more study required.
3. Direct staff to bring forward information and analysis on the installation of permanent washrooms in Gyro Park: No cost, but two-stall washroom elsewhere cost $80,000.
4. Direct staff to bring forward information and analysis on creating an activity park in Gyro Park with the financial assistance from service clubs: No cost, more study required.
5. Direct staff to bring forward information and analysis on purchasing a sidewalk sweeper: Cost estimated at $100,000.
6. Direct staff to bring forward information and analysis on the addition of intermittent tree planting instead of major upgrades to the 400 and 500 block of Main Street: Would have to dig up sidewalk, cost to install each tree estimated at $7,500.
Mayor John Vassilaki
1. Direct staff to bring forward information and analysis on the addition of a city prosecutor: No cost, will be studied by internal task force.
2. Direct staff to bring forward information and analysis on additional climate change initiatives: Staff already has $75,000 in draft 2020 budget for updates to climate action plans.
3. Direct staff to bring forward information and analysis on volunteer recognition and branding initiatives: No cost, but some work already underway, could create a volunteer recognition framework.
