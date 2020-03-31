It was a birthday like no other for Penticton resident Dorothy Van Steinburg.
The now 95-year-old Regency Southwood Retirement Resort resident was woken from a nap on Mar. 23 to something unimaginable: her family, all gathered to celebrate her birthday – virtually and from afar.
“I was quite thrilled,” Van Steinburg said.
“My son and his wife and my grandson, they stood out across the street, across from my deck, and held up a great big sign saying, ‘Happy birthday.’ It was quite the surprise.”
Van Steinburg stood on the deck on the second floor as the family sang happy birthday to her.
Her daughter, Donna Suckling, video-called in from her home in Parksville, B.C. thanks to a helpful employee who helped set her up online.
“She was with us on the computer, so that was kind of neat. The family got together that way,” Van Steinburg said.
While understanding the importance of physical distancing, Suckling said it was still “heartbreaking” she and other family had to cancel their trips to Penticton to visit.
“I had a birthday party planned and everything,” she said. “Her grandkids … had flight reservations, they were flying up and everything. So it was really heartbreaking all the way around.”
Suckling said Van Steinburg spent countless years volunteering with the Legion, including 35 years running a fitness class there, ending it at the age of 90 when she moved in to the Regency.
“She spent so many hours at the Legion … she was a tireless volunteer for that,” said Suckling.
A lover of music, an avid traveler and active both physically and mentally, Suckling said her mom is a “terrific example of how to age, to keep active and keep your brain active.”
Suckling recalled how her mother moved to Penticton in 1948, running the family orchard on Kinney Avenue while also working for the school district.