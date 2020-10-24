In today’s business climate, a “job for life” is a rarity. Linda Tennant is the exception. She joined the staff at the Penticton Herald on Oct. 24, 1970 — 50 years ago — and remains the face of the newspaper.
The customer service representative at The Herald was recognized by her coworkers, Friday, with a surprise party, recognizing her half-century of service.
“Linda is an example to us all what a positive attitude, strong work ethic, team spirit and a sense of humour can bring to the work place. She is steadfast, reliable, trustworthy and always ready to jump in and get the job done … whatever that job might be,” Herald publisher Shannon Huggard said.
Tenannt (nee Petrie) moved with her family to Penticton at age 13. She graduated from Pen-Hi and the only other paid job she’s had was thinning and picking fruit at a local orchard in her mid-teens.
Upon graduating from high school, there weren’t a lot of full-time jobs available in Penticton.
“I had a few interviews, Revenue Canada was one of them, but I didn’t have any experience outside of high school,” she recalls. “My teacher, Vera Davies, knew the office manager, Mickey Bell. They were looking for a circulation clerk. I interviewed and the next day I was hired.”
Initially, Tennant worked the mornings in the front office and then in the afternoons was out on the inserting line bundling the papers with twine and pushing them out the door for the drivers to pick up.
Over the years she has worked in accounting, classifieds and circulation departments and now performs a combination of all of these duties. Tennant most enjoyed the days of 50 employees in the building before printing was outsourced in the late 1990s.
“For a young person, it was fascinating. There were so many different areas of the operation and everyone had their own personality. We really were one, big family.”
She remembers almost all of the names and faces of people who used to work at The Herald. She accepts that times change, but remains a champion of print.
“It’s tangible and, like a book, I like having something in my hands to read,” she said.
Very few people can boast working at the same job, for the same company, for 50 years. She’s hesitant to say she’s the longest-running employee in the daily paper’s history. It dates back to the 1910s and she believes some pressmen may have more years of service.
Several, she noted, had their careers interrupted in order to serve in the Second World War. Retirement, Tennant insists, is not on her radar.
“I enjoy the customers and I’ve had so many great people to work with over the years. Every day for me is different. I think it’s also important to keep your mind sharp.”