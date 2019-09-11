Police were called Wednesday morning to a report of an assault in progress involving a baseball bat on Winnipeg Street.
“Upon arrival, the victim was found with minor injuries,” Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
“The other male was located in a nearby residence. Further investigation revealed the pair were known to one another, and both were equally involved in the assault, for which the true reason has yet to be determined.”
