One of Penticton’s most iconic buildings has lost its head tenant.
The Okanagan School of the Arts announced Wednesday it was has until June 30 to vacate the Shatford Centre, after the group was unable to renew its $1-a-year lease with School District 67.
“This is a real disappointment for the OSA and for the community,” OSA president Keith MacIntyre said in a press release.
“Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, the OSA was building momentum, collaborating with the local arts community, and looking forward to a bright and exciting future. Now, we’re trying to find a way to keep our programs and our organization alive. With a moratorium on commercial and residential evictions in B.C. because of the pandemic, we did not expect this from SD67.”
SD 67 did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.
Trouble began brewing last fall, when the OSA went public with complaints about its inability to negotiate a new lease with SD 67 administrators. The dispute centred on capital upgrades required in the 99-year-old building.
MacIntyre said in Wednesday’s release the OSA suggested a “partnerships agreement” after the “near evaporation of (the Shatford’s) revenue stream,” but the offer was rejected by SD 67.
The OSA, which should be celebrating its 60th anniversary this year and was the Shatford’s head tenant for nearly a decade, is now seeking help from the public, particularly donated storage space, plus new board members.