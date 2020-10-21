Two city managers have been recognized by their respective peer groups.
Tina Siebert was named Bylaw Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Licence Inspector’s and Bylaw Officer’s Association of British Columbia.
Siebert, who serves as Penticton’s bylaw services supervisor, has seen her department grow from four to 13 staff members in recent years.
And human resources manager Tania Chaudry was named the gold winner of the ADP Canada Rising Star of the Year Award in the 2020 Canadian HR Awards. Chaudry was appointed city HR manager after her predecessor was let go in August.
“On behalf of all city staff who have the pleasure of working with these two high-achieving colleagues, I’d like to congratulate Tania and Tina on their awards and the ongoing positive contributions they make daily to our organization and community,” city manager Donny van Dyk said in a press release.