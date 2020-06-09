Pine Park in Keremeos will provide the backdrop for an upcoming series of outdoor arts classes.
Hosted by the Lower Similkameen Community Services Society, classes will run for three consecutive morning at a cost of $5 for each session: painting starts June 23; poetry starts July 7; drawing starts July 14; and theatre starts July 21.
Participants should bring their own chair and art supplies if possible, although there will be some available for purchase. Bursaries are available for those in need. All ages are welcome for painting and drawing, but kids under seven need to be in the company of a caregiver.
For more information, call 250-499-2352 or 1-800-499-2352.